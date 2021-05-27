newsbreak-logo
Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $131.10 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

West Coast Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,638 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Tlwm increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGESY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economympamag.com

FormFree adds JPMorgan Chase mortgage banking CEO to board of directors

Kevin Watters (pictured), a former executive of JPMorgan Chase, has joined FormFree‘s board of directors. Watters served in various senior executive positions during his 18-year tenure at the bank, including five years as president of JPMorgan’s internet group and five years as CEO of its business banking division. He also served as CEO of mortgage banking, where he played a key role in restoring profitability to the division after the financial crisis. In his final year at the company, Watters was appointed CEO of Chase card services, including Chase’s consumer, small business, and commercial lines of business.
Minoritieselreporterosf.com

JPMorgan Chase’s AdvancingCities Challenge is back

Th for up to $5 million to support innovative, sustainable solutions that drive wealth creation and economic success of Black and Latina women, which is foundational to building more equitable communities. Based on a history of investments across U.S. cities, JPMorgan Chase understands achieving a more inclusive economy and reversing...
Healthbankingdive.com

JPMorgan Chase unveils solo healthcare venture

JPMorgan Chase is launching Morgan Health as a means to boost the quality of medical care for the bank's 165,000 employees and their families — and to improve health equity and medical cost control, the bank said Thursday. The 20-person, Washington-based unit will have $250 million to invest in "promising"...
Businessmorningstar.com

JPMorgan Chase Puts CEO Contenders in Charge of Consumer Operation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is putting two of the contenders vying to succeed Chief Executive Jamie Dimon in charge of its sprawling consumer-banking operation. The bank on Tuesday said consumer-lending chief Marianne Lake and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak are taking the reins of its consumer and community bank from Gordon Smith, who will retire at the end of the year. Jeremy Barnum, the bank's head of global research, will become finance chief. The changes take effect immediately.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

JPMorgan Chase Taps Lake, Piepszak to Head Consumer Unit

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report on Tuesday appointed top executives Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak as co-heads of its consumer and community banking unit. They'll succeed Gordon Smith, who is co-president and chief operating officer of parent JPMorgan Chase and chief executive of consumer and community banking. The Wall...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economysaurenergy.com

JPMorgan Chase Releases Carbon Reduction Targets for Paris-Aligned Financing Commitment

JPMorgan Chase today released comprehensive steps it is taking in its efforts to align its financing activities with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement. As part of its Paris-aligned financing commitment announced last fall, the firm has published 2030 carbon intensity targets for the Oil & Gas, Electric Power and Auto Manufacturing sectors. JPMorgan Chase also released its new Carbon CompassSM methodology that describes how the firm set its targets and how it will monitor progress over time.
Businessbenefitspro.com

JPMorgan Chase launches Morgan Health as next post-Haven step

In the wake of Haven — the much-touted employer-sponsored health care joint venture that paired Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Berkshire Hathaway before disbanding in January — JPMorgan Chase has launched Morgan Health. The new business unit will focus on improving the quality, efficiency, and equity of employer-sponsored health care, the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.73.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement Nos. 333-255302 and 333-255302-03 Autocallable Securities Linked to the Worst Performing of the Dow Jones Industrial AverageTM and the Nasdaq-100...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Megaworld stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Megaworld has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.66. About Megaworld. Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.83.
BusinessAmerican Banker

JPMorgan Chase, ACI to offer multichannel payments in Europe

As stores that went online-only start to reopen their physical locations, JPMorgan Chase is looking to bolster its position among European merchants by adding software from ACI Worldwide that's designed to support payments across multiple channels. The bank, which is among the largest European merchant acquirers for web payments, will...