Rolls-Royce will now build you any car you want, but it will cost millions
If you have the money -- and if Rolls-Royce executives like your idea -- the British ultra-luxury carmaker will build you the car of your dreams. Rolls-Royce now joins a number of other ultra-luxury carmakers, including Bentley and Porsche, that will work with a limited number of wealthy clients to build very expensive customized cars. (Both Bentley and Porsche are owned by the Volkswagen Group, while Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW.)www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com