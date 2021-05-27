Cancel
Business

Rolls-Royce will now build you any car you want, but it will cost millions

By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have the money -- and if Rolls-Royce executives like your idea -- the British ultra-luxury carmaker will build you the car of your dreams. Rolls-Royce now joins a number of other ultra-luxury carmakers, including Bentley and Porsche, that will work with a limited number of wealthy clients to build very expensive customized cars. (Both Bentley and Porsche are owned by the Volkswagen Group, while Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW.)

