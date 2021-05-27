Rolls-Royce will now build you any car you want, but it will cost millions

I have owned a 15,000-mile November 2016 Porsche 718 PDK from new and it has been fully serviced. A couple of weeks ago, the gearbox failed. I have just been told that to protect its intellectual property, Porsche does not allow anyone to repair its gearboxes and the only solution is a new one for about £11,000. Porsche will contribute 80 per cent with me having to pick up the bill for more than £2,000. This seems unreasonable. Are you aware of any problems with these gearboxes? Can I reject the car after all this time? IT.