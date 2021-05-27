Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Festival Foods’ Farmer’s Market Set to Return This Weekend

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnFocus – One of the beacons of summer will be on display this weekend as the farmer’s market located in the Festival Foods parking lot will be featuring local products. Last year’s farmer’s market took place but in the wake of the coronavirus, guidelines were in place to prevent people from spreading the virus. This year, it appears as the farmer’s market will be free of restrictions and guidelines.

www.onfocus.news
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Statemarshfieldchamber.com

Annual Dairy Breakfast Kicks off Dairyfest 2021

Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, Expo Building. Enter off 14th Street from either Peach St. or Central Ave. The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MACCI) is pleased to announce that Dairyfest’s “Legendairy” celebration will be June 4 – 5 – 6, 2021 and kicks off with it’s annual breakfast event. Dairyfest is in it’s 40th year of celebrating our area’s strength in the dairy industry.
Stratford, WIwisfarmer.com

Dairy farmer sees vaccine as best way to put COVID ‘in rearview mirror’

Maple Ridge Dairy owner Brian Forrest oversees the health and well-being of 1,700-plus dairy animals on a farm in rural Marathon County near Stratford, Wis. Forrest is concerned about animal health, but just as concerned about protecting the health of those who need to be on the farm, such as veterinarians, milk haulers, visitors, construction crews, salespeople, employees’ families and all the people they interact with. And, he’s concerned about his own family’s health.
Marshfield, WIonfocus.news

Blooming trees around Marshfield beautify the city’s streets

OnFocus – Marshfield’s streets are covered with color as crab apple trees have bloomed early in spring. We wanted to find out where these trees came from and why they are so vibrant early in spring so we contacted city forester, Mark Ryskiewicz to see what the city’s plan was behind these beautiful trees.
Marshfield, WIonfocus.news

Marshfield Parks & Recreation Releases Programs in its Annual Brochure

Submitted to OnFocus – The Parks & Recreation Summer brochure is now available! You can pick up a copy at the Parks and Recreation office, Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and City Hall. The brochure is also available online at ci.marshfield.wi.us in the Parks and Recreation section. Registration for programs...
Marshfield, WIhubcitytimes.com

Leadership Marshfield project brings back United We Can

MARSHFIELD – A 2021 Leadership Marshfield Class project group is bringing back “United We Can!”. The event is being be held virtually with canned food sculptures built on location at each business, organization, or home. Building may take place anytime before May 21, and the community will have the opportunity to vote on their favorites May 25-28. Winners will be announced June 1.
Wood County, WIDaily Tribune

Wood County inspections: 13 food establishments inspected in April. How did your favorite restaurant fare?

Following are the latest results of Wood County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reports regularly. Vesper. JoJo's, 6580 Cameron Ave.: April 14: One violation: No test kit available for monitoring sanitizer concentration. Wisconsin Rapids. China Palace, 2113 Eighth St....
Marshfield, WIhubcitytimes.com

Marshfield Sunrise Rotary, city partner on Peach Avenue beautification

MARSHFIELD — The Marshfield Sunrise Rotary Club assisted the city of Marshfield in planting approximately 28 bare root trees on South Peach Avenue near the Marshfield Fairgrounds. “Our club has always been an active community partner spending time on projects to help beautify our community and support the environment,” said...
