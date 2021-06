North Marion falls to Hidden Valley in semifinals, blasts Banks 13-6 in season finaleThe North Marion baseball team may have fallen short of their ultimate prize this year, but the 2021 Huskies can walk away claiming an accomplishment never before earned in the history of Oregon baseball — a third place trophy. North Marion concluded their shortened season on May 22 with a 13-6 victory over Banks to place third in the inaugural 4A baseball showcase tournament, an eight-team double-elimination bracket that took the place of the cancelled OSAA state championship playoff this year. "It makes it something special for...