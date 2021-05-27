Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Concert Goes To New Heights

By Staff
ourherald.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Trifolium bagged the most unique performance venue around. It began an idea for a livestreamed performance, but by the time the musicians who comprise Trifolium— Chloe Powell, Andy Mueller, and Justin Park—had arrived on the rooftop of the Chandler Center for the Arts, they’d already been cleared to play at Farr’s Hill on June 11. Nevertheless, the trio […]

www.ourherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trifolium#Chandler Center#This Week#Farr#Subscribers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

Moon Tunes goes live-stream for opening concert of season

You can still enjoy the opening “Moon Tunes” concert of the season in La Crosse, even if you can’t get to Riverside Park. Moon Tunes organizer Terry Bauer is getting ready for opening night at the bandshell on June 3rd, a week from Thursday. , planning to live-stream video of...
Saint Maries, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Concert series features new and returning artists

After a successful 2020 run, the Summer Sunset Concert Series will reprise Friday. The Summer Concert series returns June 4. St. Maries Chamber of Commerce member and concert organizer, Craig Wicks, said this year has a full slate of new and returning artists. The Memorial Field bandshell will be a...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Jimmie Allen concert moves to new location

On Friday, June 11, Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas will host two of country music’s newest stars. The Cherokee Casino Hotel Roland Toad Suck Daze Concert is bringing live country music back to the Natural State with ACM Best New Male artist Jimmie Allen along with fellow nominee Travis Denning. The show was previously set for UCA’s basketball arena, the Farris Center.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Hayes Carll with Josh Morningstar in Concert at the Heights Theater

The Grammy-nominated Texas singer-songwriter makes his way to the stage at Heights Theater for an evening of the lyricist’s signature style. There will be an early show at 6:30pm, followed by the late show at 9:30pm. Folk and country musician Josh Morningstar opens. How to Get Vaccinated & Safely Lose...
Rock Musicwfpk.org

New Blondie Concert Documentary & EP

Blondie played Cuba for the first time ever in 2019. From that performance, comes a new concert documentary and EP. Blondie: Vivir En La Habana focuses on the band’s debut appearance there, invited by the Cuban Ministry of Culture. Film director Rob Roth said in a statement, “When this opportunity came up I could not imagine not documenting it. I knew it was going to be special. We managed to pack in some really beautiful moments.” Check out the film’s trailer.
Performing Artsgeneseorepublic.com

First Levitt AMP concert held on new stage

The first Levitt Amp performance was held Sunday evening in Wiley Park at the new completed stage. Surf Zombies (surf rock) performed at 7 p.m. and Good Morning Bedlam (folk rock) pictured, performed at 8 p.m. The committee said that over 650 attended the first concert. The food vendors were...
Auburn, WAauburn-reporter.com

Auburn Symphony Orchestra announces new concert season

Auburn Symphony Orchestra announces programming for 2021-2022, the Symphony’s 25th season. The symphony will return to in-person concerts beginning in October. The upcoming season will have more live concerts than ever before. Six symphony performances will include four classical programs, the annual holiday concert, and a new pops concert. Details are available at auburnsymphony.org.
MusicPosted by
DFW Community News

Orchestra of New Spain to Hold Concert Honoring Juneteenth

The Orchestra of New Spain (ONS) will present its final concert of the season on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. For its final concert, ONS chose to celebrate the Texas roots of Juneteenth this season with a range of classical music by Black composers. Black composers of early music are rare, organizers said — France’s Joseph Bologna, Chevalier de St. Georges, is the only one celebrated in history, represented in the program with his elegant String Quartet No 1. Four Noveletten was composed by the 19th century Londoner Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, who was widely supported in the U.S .of his forebears and is best known for Hiawatha’s Wedding Feast. Strum, the contemporary cello quintet by Julliard-trained Jessie Montgomery, draws on folk idioms and dance movement, while a more African-Latin sound reverberates in mid-century Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama.
Performing Artstribuneledgernews.com

Sightlines: Free Broadway concerts return to Seaside Heights

What could be better than a Broadway concert on the beach?. The Borough of Seaside Heights and producers Joseph John Brunetti and Dee Pellegrino just announced that the Broadway Meets the Beach concert series will return this summer. “Broadway has been closed for over a year, so we rolled up...
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynbased.com

The beat goes on at Wild Birds, a new live music venue in Crown Heights

Like other social activities best enjoyed in close proximity to other people, going to live music shows all but ground to a halt during lockdown. But the wheels are once again turning. And the best proof of this forward momentum may just be the opening of Wild Birds, a bar and music venue in Crown Heights.
Berkeley Heights, NJRenna Media

Berkeley Heights Recreation Free Summer Concerts in the Parks!

Yes that’s right Free summer concerts in the parks! For 2021 we wanted to go big so this season there will be 6 free concerts, the first 3 will be held at Veterans Memorial Field downtown, and the last 3 will be held at the Grove in Connell Park. And to make them more family friendly we have shifted the concert times to 7-8:30 p.m.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Foreigner to Perform Free Concert In Upstate New York

Foreigner will perform at the New York State Fair in Syracuse on Monday August 23rd at 8 p.m. This is the latest in a growing list of artists scheduled to perform on the Chevy Park stage at the "Reimagined New York State Fair” between August 20th and September 6th. Today...
Musiclincolnshireworld.com

Rush to buy tickets for new music concerts in Alford

Yorkshire's electrifying folk/pop duo Plumhall is to headline at Alford Manor House, on Saturday, June 26, raising money for three local community groups. For this event, which is taking place in the marquee, they are joined by singer-songwriters E.R. Thorpe from Nottinghamshire, and Lincolnshire's Jake Newby. To meet demand, a...
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

New Heights-based bookstore caters to readers of color

As a former teacher in New Orleans and mother to some voracious readers, Heights resident Terri Hamm understands the importance of books to young readers – and the importance of readers recognizing themselves in literature. So she has launched Kindred Stories, a bookstore for all ages committed to amplifying Black voices and bringing diverse stories to the local community.
Musicnewsfinale.com

Saturday Sessions: Japanese Breakfast performs “Be Sweet”

Singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner has two studio albums to her credit and recently released a much-anticipated third collection. That’s in addition to being a best-selling author. For this week’s Saturday Sessions, Japanese Breakfast performs “Be Sweet.”. Be the first to know. Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive...
Musicinsomniac.com

‘Night Owl Radio’ 303 ft. Jessica Audiffred and NERO

This week, Jessica Audiffred selects her Up All Night tracks & NERO deliver the exclusive Guest Mix. Night Owl Radio is available via iTunes, so get to subscribing on your iOS devices. ‘Night Owl Radio’ 303 Track List. Tony Romera “VHS”. Pagano “Infinite Regress”. Main Circus “Speakers Blow”. JustLuke “Eat...
Musicmelodyinter.com

Ecool goes solo in new single, ‘ATL’ – Listen!

Genre: Afro-Pop Record Label: DMW/30BG. Coming off the success of his debut EP New Side, Ecool releases his brand new single called “ATL” which is an ode to his city and hometown. The single which is produced by Dynasty The Great is a high energy dance track accompanied by visuals...