The Lowell Sun editorial page printed an article from Ted Rall on May 10, 2021, in which he essentially justified terror as a means of achieving social change. According to Rall, the violence in Minneapolis, following the death of George Floyd, particularly the burning of Precinct Three, was the decisive event that persuaded the jury to convict Officer Derek Chauvin for murder. Rall paid little deference to the horrendous nine-minute film, which showed Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck, choking the life out of him.