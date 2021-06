The Grow Map combines an overlay of the 100+ year old Köppen Climate Classification System with map markers to help you find your local climate type. The intent of this map is to be a visual glossary of climate classifications. With it you will be able to see the actual geography that affects climate and how the geography is affected by the climate. You local climate classification will help up at The Grow Network identify your specific needs to become a better gardener and make the most of your growing experience!