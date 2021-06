Sunnyvale, Calif.—Mary Jean (“MJ”) Eaton passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of May 5, 2021, at the age of 88. MJ was born in Sharon, Vt. on March 15, 1933, and lived there until she was 19 years old. She graduated from South Royalton High School in 1951, where she was an outstanding basketball and softball player. […]