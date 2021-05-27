newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Robinhood cannot block Massachusetts securities regulators' case, judge rules

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BOSTON, May 27 (Reuters) - A Massachusetts judge on Thursday rejected Robinhood’s bid to block state regulators from moving forward with their enforcement action charging the online brokerage with encouraging inexperienced investors to place risky trades without limits.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger rejected a request by Robinhood to enjoin Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s case, which seeks the revocation of the company’s broker-dealer license in the state. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokerage#Securities#State Court#County Court#State Regulators#Massachusetts Secretary#Risky Trades#Company#Reporting#Limits#State Bill Galvin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Russia examines tax levels for metals producers

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - The Russian government is looking at the balance between profits made by its metals producers and the taxes they pay, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. Russian metals producers could face a demand to pay 100 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) in additional tax,...
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts StateBangor Daily News

Mass. will lift all COVID-19 restrictions by May 29

BOSTON — All remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, marking a major milestone in the state’s struggle against a disease that has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 residents in the past year. Baker announced the decision at...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts Statecbslocal.com

Baker To End Massachusetts State Of Emergency On June 15

BOSTON (CBS) — The state of emergency that’s been in effect in Massachusetts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 is coming to an end. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he’ll be lifting the emergency order on June 15. “The science shows that vaccinated people...