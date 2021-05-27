FUNKY ART CAFE IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM CLOSES

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This conveniently located, spacious home has lots of updates - new interior paint & carpet in the secondary bedrooms (2020), vinyl wood plank flooring in the primary bedroom and living room, kitchen/dining & utility (2021) granite countertops (2019), and a new dishwasher (2020) in the large island kitchen, with lots of cabinet space with extras like a built-in lazy Susan, new roof (2017) and new HVAC (2020). The home also has a large inside utility room and a double carport with storage. The low-maintenance backyard is fenced and has a patio. This is a "must-see", schedule your showing today! Listing agent is related to Seller The large master bedroom is located off the family room and features a beautiful bay window, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The Alpine is one of our most popular plans and is a perfect starter home for a single adult, couple or small family. Other Features include: 9-foot ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. The large master bedroom is located off the family room and features a beautiful bay window, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The Alpine is one of our most popular plans and is a perfect starter home for a single adult, couple or small family. Other Features include: 9-foot ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Home has been freshly painted with some new carpet and vinyl floors, and original wood windows have all been painted and glazed. Primary bedroom has carpet floors, large walk in closet and bathroom with tile floors, double vanity and tub with tile surround. 2 guest bedrooms with carpet floors, ceiling fans and extra room could be a 4th bedroom OR use instead as an office. Guest bathroom has tile floors, shower and single vanity. Front porch has new treated lumber floor. Also large utility room with work counter, cabinets and a half bath with pedestal sink. Privacy fenced back yard. Being sold As-Is. Open up a store, caf?, deli, antiques, office or use for residential rental. Plenty of hard surfaced parking. Enjoy a step back in time with this Texas Dog Trot/Victorian style residence with widows walk, high ceilings, plenty of ornate detailing, and large wrap around front porch for outdoor relaxing. Home has Two bedrooms and One bathroom with 1,340 sf of living area per WCAD and includes a living room, dining, large foyer, spacious kitchen and utility room. Store has walk in cooler, storage room and shelves in place for your retail business or office. Shady front yard with nice landscaping. Detached carport, garage and shed for your yard accessories and additional storage. Property is owner occupied, prefer half day's notice for showing but call to see if can be accomodated with less time.