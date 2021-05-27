newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

FUNKY ART CAFE IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM CLOSES

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday (Thursday) marked the last day of business for a longtime staple of downtown Brenham. Funky Art Café closed its doors today after nearly 20 years of operation. Funky Art Café owner Connie Wilder, who started the business in June 2001, called the decision to close “multi-faceted,” and said she is ready to move on to new things.

kwhi.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Brenham, TX
Lifestyle
City
Best, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Brenham, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Brenham, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Cooking#Food Drink#Beautiful Music#New Music#Good Music#Sound Of Music#Funky Art Caf#The Pomegranate#Bambi Love#The Funky Art Cafe#Downtown Brenham#Music Salad#Sweet Sister#Doors#Beautiful Smile#Lunch#In Store Demos#Job Offers#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY TO HOST INAUGURAL HOMEBREW COMPETITION SERIES

The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America has announced plans to host its first-ever homebrew competition series. “Brews Over Texas” is set to launch over the next year, after being postponed from last year. Homebrewers are invited to take part in four competitions taking place into 2022, earning points based on their placing in each event. Points will be totaled from all four competitions at the 2022 Brenham Maifest, and a champion will be announced.
Texas StatePosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Three BBQ Joints We Recommend or Heard About In Texas

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

THE YARD TO HOST ‘CHALLENGER LEAGUE DAY’ SATURDAY

The Yard in Brenham is hosting a benefit today (Saturday) for the Washington County Little League Challenger Division. Challenger League Day is an all-day event beginning at 10 a.m., with activities including a yard ball tournament, an auction, a bake sale, and door prizes. Proceeds from the event go toward...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM TO CELEBRATE KIDS TO PARKS DAY SATURDAY

The City of Brenham invites children and their families to get out and visit their local parks this weekend for Kids to Parks Day. Fireman’s Park and Henderson Park will host a day of family friendly activities tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community Services Specialist Crystal Locke...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING, GRAND OPENING FOR JARVIS TIRE PROS IN BRENHAM

An automotive business in Brenham will celebrate new ownership at a pair of gatherings this week. Tomorrow (Friday) morning at 10:30 a.m., the Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Jarvis Tire Pros at 605 South Blue Bell Road, the former location of Brenham Tire and Auto. Brenham Tire and Auto announced earlier this year their plans to sell to Jarvis Tire Pros, which also has locations in Bellville and Navasota.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

DUST BUSTERS CLEANING SERVICE

Is now hiring janitorial specialists! Looking for honest , dependable employees that follow instructions with experience. Must have TDL, transportaion and telephone. (NO exceptions allowed.) Part time that could work in to a full time job. No calls!. Serious applicants should apply. Must pass background check. Apply at. Dust Busters.
Brenham, TXmaroonweekly.com

Mason Marek and the Drifters at 4 Star in Brenham

Now that school has wound down for most, why not enjoy the first full week of summer vacation by checking out some classic Texas country over at 4 Star in Brenham? While they have a packed slate of events in May, the one to note for this week is red-dirt scene up-and-comers Mason Marek and The Drifters and their opener Seth Jones on May 22 at 9:00 p.m.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

FRIDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: part time help, general farm maintenance, plus mowing and weed eating, Sat. mornings, 4-6 hrs. – 979-251-8114. Yard Sale: Fri. and Sat. 9a-6p and Sun. 9a-4p 4571 FM 390 W. (Burton, 10 mi. from Brenham off Zionsville Rd. in...
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Hamilton, Gibbs to wed

Kaitlyn Addie Elizabeth Hamilton of Brenham and Clayton Pyssen Gibbs of Rockdale, announce their engagement for marriage, with wedding ceremony to be held on June 26 at First Baptist Church in Brenham. The bride-elect is the daughter of Vance and Kerri Hamilton of Brenham, granddaughter of Dr. Robert and Martha...
Brenham, TXPosted by
Brenham News Watch

Check out these homes on the Brenham market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This conveniently located, spacious home has lots of updates - new interior paint & carpet in the secondary bedrooms (2020), vinyl wood plank flooring in the primary bedroom and living room, kitchen/dining & utility (2021) granite countertops (2019), and a new dishwasher (2020) in the large island kitchen, with lots of cabinet space with extras like a built-in lazy Susan, new roof (2017) and new HVAC (2020). The home also has a large inside utility room and a double carport with storage. The low-maintenance backyard is fenced and has a patio. This is a "must-see", schedule your showing today! Listing agent is related to Seller<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bevers Real Estate Bevers, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The Alpine is a single-story, 1508 approximate square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you and your family in mind, this layout features a separate dining space that leads to an open kitchen. The large master bedroom is located off the family room and features a beautiful bay window, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The Alpine is one of our most popular plans and is a perfect starter home for a single adult, couple or small family. Other Features include: 9-foot ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi00MzEwNS0xNDU4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Lovely 3/2 family home close to Hohlt Park, schools and more! Home originally built in 30-40's and added on to in recent years. Spacious living area welcomes you in with a nice open feel between the living and kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of counter space, cabinets with tile floors, dishwasher, electric range with vent hood. Home has been freshly painted with some new carpet and vinyl floors, and original wood windows have all been painted and glazed. Primary bedroom has carpet floors, large walk in closet and bathroom with tile floors, double vanity and tub with tile surround. 2 guest bedrooms with carpet floors, ceiling fans and extra room could be a 4th bedroom OR use instead as an office. Guest bathroom has tile floors, shower and single vanity. Front porch has new treated lumber floor. Also large utility room with work counter, cabinets and a half bath with pedestal sink. Privacy fenced back yard. Being sold As-Is.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Kiel, MARKET REALTY, INC. at 979-836-9600</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGglMjBDZW50cmFsJTIwVGV4YXMlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0NCT1JUWC0xMjgyMDclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Amazing opportunity to have your own business and live on site in a precious antique home. Formerly a convenience and antique store this corner tract is 0.45 acre size, per WCAD, is zoned B1 commercial and has tremendous traffic flow, 6-7k per day according to TXDOT 2016 traffic map. Open up a store, caf?, deli, antiques, office or use for residential rental. Plenty of hard surfaced parking. Enjoy a step back in time with this Texas Dog Trot/Victorian style residence with widows walk, high ceilings, plenty of ornate detailing, and large wrap around front porch for outdoor relaxing. Home has Two bedrooms and One bathroom with 1,340 sf of living area per WCAD and includes a living room, dining, large foyer, spacious kitchen and utility room. Store has walk in cooler, storage room and shelves in place for your retail business or office. Shady front yard with nice landscaping. Detached carport, garage and shed for your yard accessories and additional storage. Property is owner occupied, prefer half day's notice for showing but call to see if can be accomodated with less time.<p><strong>For open house information, contact ROGER CHAMBERS, MARKET REALTY, INC. at 979-836-9600</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Brenham, TXKTSA

Blue Bell releases new flavor for summer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For many, a favorite way to cool off on a hot summer day in Texas is with a scoop…or two…of Blue Bell ice cream. The Brenham based ice cream maker is gearing up for those sweltering summer months with a new flavor. Chocolate Sheet Cake...