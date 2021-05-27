newsbreak-logo
Check out House of Ashes, the new game in the Dark Pictures series!

By Chris Skeldon
Cover picture for the articleSupermassive Games independent studio was well known for the game Until dawn In 2015, especially because the title has the good atmosphere of Survival Horror with many playable characters, whose fate is determined according to various decisions they made throughout the plot. Following a very similar premise, the developer team decided to start a series of anthology of horror games with a heavy focus on narration, otherwise known as Dark pictures.

