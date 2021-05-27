newsbreak-logo
La Farge paraprofessional honored for contribution to special education

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA FARGE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Farge paraprofessional was honored Thursday for her contribution to special education in our area. Amanda Nemec has worked in La Farge for seven years. She was named a Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services Outstanding Special Education Paraprofessional for the CESA #4 area.

