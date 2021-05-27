newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts Sports Betting Nixed From Senate Budget

By Rebecca Hanchett
GamingToday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts has nixed two amendments that could have tied sports wagering to the state budget in time for the new fiscal year that starts July 1. Rejected today was a Senate amendment to tether retail and online sports betting to facilities with a sports wagering lounge, such as casinos. That measure was sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. The Senate earlier this week rejected a rival amendment by Sen. Paul Feeney to create a tiered licensing system for gaming venues, racetracks, and mobile platforms offering fantasy sports betting.

