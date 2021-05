For the first time since 2019, Hawaii is a real possibility for summer travelers, who are showing plenty of interest in the Aloha State. Hawaii's Safe Travels pre-travel testing program makes it both safer and easier to visit the islands in the time of COVID-19 as travelers can test out of quarantine. Airlines have resumed flights from the mainland United States and are making it simple to secure an accepted test result within the 72-hour window while hotels, resorts and the destination's renowned beaches and natural and cultural attractions are once again welcoming back visitors. But before you book your trip to Hawaii in 2021, here are some things you should know.