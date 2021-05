At the most precise moment, just two weeks before launching a new assault on Roland Garros, the bastion of his legend, Rafael Nadal (34 years old) hit the table in Rome after completing a winding route in which he has gone from less to more. During the last month, the trajectory of the champion of 20 greats has described several curves, hesitant in some phases and much more recognizable in this week of the Foro Italico, where he definitely uncovered his cards and gave an acceleration to confirm another year his status as favorite ahead of the Paris tournament.