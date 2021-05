The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has promised to review current posters that show female birds in smaller pictures compared to their male counterparts.It comes after birdwatcher Dr Mya-Rose Craig, 19, questioned why the female birds were featured in smaller insets next to the larger pictures of male birds and if it was a result of sexism.Dr Craig, from Compton Martin in Somerset, tweeted a photo of the poster used to help birdwatchers identify different species and said: “If you aren’t into nature, you won’t know that when you go into birdwatching hides, there are often posters...