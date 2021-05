(CNN) — B.J. Thomas, whose smooth voice made him a country and pop crossover success, died Saturday of complications from lung cancer, his publicist said. He was 78. Thomas first came to prominence with a cover of the Hank Williams standard "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," spending 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966. Two years later, he broke into the Top 5 with "Hooked on a Feeling," a song written by his childhood friend, Mark James.