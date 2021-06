Thomas Nepveu and his Cape Motorsports team will be at Lucas Oil Raceway (Near Indianapolis) on Thursday and Friday, where he will race his #2 Cromwell | Karting Excellence | Home Hardware single-seater for the first time on an oval. This presents the young driver with a whole new challenge, especially as this race offers a special points bonus towards the championship. The oval track is wider than the road courses he is used to, and Thomas Nepveu will certainly benefit from the day of testing held there a few weeks ago, as well as from the expertise of Cape Motorsports.