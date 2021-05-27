Free Chautauqua Shuttle and Satellite Parking Begin May 29

Beginning Saturday, May 29, the City of Boulder will again run the free Park to Park shuttle service to Chautauqua Park from two satellite free parking lots as well as downtown Boulder.

The shuttle is a convenient, stress-free way to access Chautauqua and reduces vehicular and parking impacts on neighbors and the area’s natural and cultural resources.

Details of the 2021 shuttle program, which runs every weekend and on summer holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day) from May 29 through Monday, Sept. 6, include:

Free Park to Park shuttle service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from five free downtown City of Boulder parking garages and two free satellite lots: New Vista High School parking lot (located at 700 20th St.) and the CU Regent parking lot (located at Broadway and Regent Drive).

Park to Park ambassadors to provide customer service support to visitors.

Paid parking ($2.50 per hour, unlimited time) along the Chautauqua Green parking areas, at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage lot, on Baseline Road near the park, and in the neighborhood north of Chautauqua Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and summer holidays only (note: the neighborhood to the north of the park is a neighborhood parking permit zone). Free handicapped-accessible parking is available in Chautauqua Park in the Ranger Cottage lot and around the “park green” parking area. Parking revenue helps pay for the free shuttle.

Face coverings are required for all passengers and shuttle capacity may be limited to allow for social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dogs, strollers and gear welcome aboard. Shuttles also feature bike racks.

The Park to Park shuttle service is part of the Chautauqua Access Management Plan (CAMP). With Chautauqua Park being one of Boulder’s most in-demand places to visit, CAMP seeks to better manage access to the park while minimizing impacts to the site and surrounding neighborhood. The shuttle is supported by the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For more information, visit www.ParktoPark.org or view the summer 2021 shuttle and parking map.

Media Contacts:

Samantha Glavin, Media Relations, 720-667-9480

Jennifer Bray, Media Relations, 720-413-4215

Danny O’Connor, Transportation & Mobility Department, 303-441-3217