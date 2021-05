The Brandon-Evansville softball team put up 25 runs in its doubleheader sweep of West Central Area on Friday afternoon. Six runs in the third inning of game two led to a 15-0 win for the Chargers. Kylee Dingwall was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Sydney Schaefer, Bailey Schaefer, Taylin Kramer and Kiley Lund also had multi-hit games. Bailey Schaefer drove in the first two runs of the game with a home run in the first inning.