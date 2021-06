ATLANTA — With Memorial Day unofficially marking the start of summer, an active summer construction season is coming up across Georgia, creating many work zones. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) anticipates a busy construction season to include resurfacing and maintenance projects on interstates and state routes, as well as ongoing major projects such as the Transform 285/400 improvement project in metro Atlanta, the I-75/I-285 resurfacing project in Clayton County, the I-85 widening project in Jackson County, and the I-16/I-75 interchange reconstruction projects in Macon-Bibb County.