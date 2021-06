Unlike a lot of live music venues that had to pretty much shut down completely in 2020, the Victory Theatre was still able to host a lot of concerts, just not with people attending. The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, for example, performed several times during the pandemic, but the show was only available to watch online. Well now that things are clearing up and moving back to normal, it’s time to invite the Tri-State back into the Victory for more live shows – and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.