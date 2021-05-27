newsbreak-logo
Accenture Acquires Cloud Consulting Firm and AWS Partner Industrie&Co

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccenture has acquired Australian cloud technology consultancy and AWS partner Industrie&Co for an undisclosed sum. This is technology M&A deal number 286 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Industrie&Co designs and creates cloud-native solutions for enterprises and...

Matthew Coates, Accenture Australia & New Zealand Cloud First Lead & Con Zeritis, CEO Of Industrie&Co. (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture: (ACN) - Get Report has acquired Industrie&Co, a technology consultancy that designs and creates cloud native solutions for enterprises and "born in the cloud" fast emerging companies. The acquisition expands Accenture's Cloud First capabilities in delivering cloud native services for clients, particularly within financial services, as they increasingly transform into digital businesses and build new digital products and services. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.