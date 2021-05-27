Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City News

Posted by 
Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri
 11 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

CONTACT: Douglas Jones, City Auditor, (816) 513-3300

The City Auditor’s Office’s annual audit plan focuses on audits that will provide decision-makers with information and recommendations to improve city services, ensure careful use of tax dollars, and enhance public accountability and transparency.

Our goal is to release six performance audits in Fiscal Year 2022. Audits evaluating how the city is managing its leases, using purchasing cards, handling illegal dumping, and police body-worn cameras are in progress. Audits of city boards and commissions and city transportation infrastructure are planned, but have not started.

The planned audits cover topics in each of the City Council’s four goal areas in the citywide business plan. One of the audits is based on public audit suggestions and another is being conducted at the direction of the City Council.

The annual audit plan is a flexible and dynamic tool that can be revised throughout the year based on City Council directives, the city auditor’s discretion, emerging issues, or unanticipated events.

View the annual audit plan online on our Recent Reports page. The audit is scheduled to be presented at the Council Business Session at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Did you know you can submit audit ideas to the city auditor?

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

13
Followers
41
Post
28
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City (abbreviated KC or KCMO) is the largest city in Missouri by population and area. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had an estimated population of 495,327 in 2019, making it the 38th most-populous city in the United States. It is the most populated municipality and historic core city of the Kansas City metropolitan area, which straddles the Kansas–Missouri state line and has a combined statistical area (CSA) population of 2,487,053. Most of the city lies within Jackson County, but portions spill into Clay, Cass, and Platte counties. Kansas City was founded in the 1830s as a Missouri River port at its confluence with the Kansas River coming in from the west. On June 1, 1850, the town of Kansas was incorporated; shortly after came the establishment of the Kansas Territory. Confusion between the two ensued, and the name Kansas City was assigned to distinguish them soon after.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Services#City Police#Business News#Public Transportation#City News#City Auditor#The City Auditor#Office#The City Council#City Council Directives#News Release Contact#Public Audit Suggestions#Business Plan#Audits#Police Body Worn Cameras#Fiscal Year#Tax Dollars#Decision Makers#Unanticipated Events#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Saline, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Saline Budget To Be Discussed In Public Hearing

What will Saline prioritize in its budget for the next fiscal year? City Council will be open to receive public input on the financial future and inform the public on what will receive priority in a public hearing tomorrow, June 7. “I was surprised by just how stable our finances...
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

Council approves three-year towing contract

Following nearly an hour of discussion, alders approved a new contract with Badger State Towing, but also agreed to discuss a new more objective request for proposals (RFP) process on how to award such contracts in the future. The three‐year contract for towing services allows an option to extend the...
Monroe, LAmonroefreepress.net

City leaders silent, as Governor and national news focus on Greene death

Monroe has made national news again, this time about the 2019 death of Ronald Greene. The whole nation watched disturbing videos of Greene being punched, stunned, and choked by State Police officers outside of Monroe, Louisiana. National leaders, news anchors, and even the governor of the state have expressed their horror at the death of Greene and the apparent attempts by the State Police to cover up the actions.
Public HealthPosted by
Kansas City, Missouri

City Auditor’s Office makes recommendations to strengthen CID oversight, transparency, and accountability

CONTACT: Douglas Jones, City Auditor, (816) 513-3300. The City Auditor’s Office released an audit evaluating whether the city is exercising oversight of Community Improvement Districts (CIDs). Oversight covers evaluation of proposed CIDs, the City Council’s decision to approve or not approve the establishment of CIDs, and ongoing monitoring of CIDs’ compliance with requirements outlined in state statutes, city policy, and establishing petitions. State statutes give the City Council significant power over the establishment of CIDs. The City Council’s authority to approve or not approve proposed CIDs is one of the city’s most important oversight tools.
Economyhannaherald.com

Town council makes change to business renovation incentive

Vulcan’s council has made a change to its Commercial Development Incentive and Business Resource Policy to close a loophole. Council had expressed a concern at the May 10 meeting that a business could change hands several times, with the business being able to apply for the renovation incentive each time.
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

City Urges Water Conservation

Considering regional drought conditions and a seasonal increase in water use to accommodate landscape irrigation, the City of Bend is asking customers to be vigilant in conserving water this season. “Like many areas of Oregon, we are experiencing extreme drought conditions in Deschutes County this summer and we need to...
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

Focus On Talbot: “Without Prejudice” In Recission Of 281

It is apparent that the Talbot County Council does not want to reexamine the circumstances by which it granted the developer of the 2501-unit Trappe East subdivision a green light to proceed (Resolution 281)—even though changes were made to the closely examined sewer system plans after the County’s review. But why not? You tell me.
Cleveland, OHclecityhall.com

City of Cleveland Daily News Updates – #369

Mayor Frank G. Jackson lifted the city’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency upon its expiration May 31. This follows the Centers for Disease Control’s revised public health recommendations on masks and Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement that most health orders will rescind June 2.City of Cleveland employees are now required to be onsite for work no later than Monday, June 14. City Hall opens to the public Tuesday, July 6 with new enhanced security requirements. The Proclamation, which began in March 2020, mandated citywide health and safety measures designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Chardon, Geauga seek summary judgment in county office dispute

Both the city of Chardon and Geauga County are seeking summary judgment in the dispute regarding plans to relocate county offices. Work is underway on a $30 million, 103,000-square-foot county office building at 12611 Ravenwood Drive in Claridon Township. That new office building would house some Geauga County agencies, including the Department on Aging, Job and Family Services, adult services, Health Department and veterans services.
Highlands County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

What HCFR needs: 'Planning, funding and commitment'

SEBRING — After three years helping Highlands County upgrade and consolidate fire and emergency medical services, Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor hopes the county will keep improving and funding it. When he retires Sept. 30, Bashoor said, the county will still have a significant amount of work to do. “The...
Madison County, ILriverbender.com

Madison County Auditor Files Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report

EDWARDSVILLE – Last Friday, May 28th, the Madison County Auditor’s office officially filed the county’s fiscal year ending November 30th, 2020 Comprehensible Annual Financial Report with the Illinois Comptroller’s Office and the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This is Madison County’s official audited annual financial report and the first one since David Michael took over the Auditor’s office after the previous county Auditor, Rick Faccin, retired in November.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City, Missouri

Mayor to Rescind Emergency Order Based on CDC Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the release of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated mask guidance, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas—in consultation with Kansas City Health Director Rex Archer, M.D.—today announced that effective tomorrow at noon, Kansas City will rescind its Fourteenth Emergency COVID-19 Order. “Kansas City’s most...
Trafficvernonmatters.ca

Local councils seek meeting with minister

The province is looking into long-term improvements for Highway 97A in the North Okanagan, but that isn’t stopping shorter-term concerns from being raised. The councils of Enderby, Spallumcheen and Armstrong are expected to vote on notices-of-motion requesting a virtual meeting with Transportation Minister Rob Fleming to discuss corridor-management strategies dealing with shared concerns about speed, access and congestion on the highway.
Advocacychesterfield.co.uk

Extra funding for Derbyshire community groups

An extra £50,000 is being allocated to groups in Derbyshire which are supporting local communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Derbyshire County Council is making the money available to local community groups via the Public Health Covid-19 fund which was set up in June 2020. From helping a Chesterfield cancer support...
Brooklyn, NYtherealdeal.com

Tenants, advocates, pols launch campaign against Greenbrook Partners

Elected officials, tenants and housing advocates have launched a divestment campaign against Greenbrook Partners after the landlord told residents their leases would not be renewed. Rather than target the firm directly, the activists aim to persuade the Texas Permanent School Fund to withdraw its $100 million investment from equity firm...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

‘New’ Pier Executive Director has been on the job for 32 years

Editor’s Note: This is the first of several stories about the future of the Santa Monica Pier. Jim Harris is as much a fixture of the Santa Monica Pier as the horses in the Hippodrome or the seagulls stealing fries. With more than 30 years of experience, he’s recently been tapped for a second tour of duty as Interim Executive Director. However, this is not like a trip around the carousel because for his second ride, the job, budget and very philosophy of government are all radically different.
Davis, CAdavisvanguard.org

Sunday Commentary: Process Yes, Paralysis By Analysis No

Davis, CA – There are times when the call for proper process is really a stalling tactic—they want to avoid calling the question and hope to paralyze the process by having more bodies analyze it. At some point it is true, you simply have to call the question. Unfortunately there...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

$500k hit to budget could mean patrol cut, NPD says

The Norman Police Department says further cuts to the department could mean five fewer officer positions — filled or unfilled — if the Norman City Council approves a proposed $500,000 budget reduction Tuesday night. NPD Chief Kevin Foster released a statement late Friday that sounded an alarm about his department’s...