NEWS RELEASE

The City Auditor’s Office’s annual audit plan focuses on audits that will provide decision-makers with information and recommendations to improve city services, ensure careful use of tax dollars, and enhance public accountability and transparency.

Our goal is to release six performance audits in Fiscal Year 2022. Audits evaluating how the city is managing its leases, using purchasing cards, handling illegal dumping, and police body-worn cameras are in progress. Audits of city boards and commissions and city transportation infrastructure are planned, but have not started.

The planned audits cover topics in each of the City Council’s four goal areas in the citywide business plan. One of the audits is based on public audit suggestions and another is being conducted at the direction of the City Council.

The annual audit plan is a flexible and dynamic tool that can be revised throughout the year based on City Council directives, the city auditor’s discretion, emerging issues, or unanticipated events.

View the annual audit plan online on our Recent Reports page. The audit is scheduled to be presented at the Council Business Session at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Did you know you can submit audit ideas to the city auditor?