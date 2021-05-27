Khari Edwards Scores Backing from Clarkes, Assembly Members Diana Richardson and Latrice Walker in Borough President Race
Khari Edwards has snagged the backing of some of Brooklyn’s most notable elected officials in his bid to become Brooklyn Borough President. Edwards, a former Brookdale Hospital executive, has been endorsed by Congresswoman Yvette Clake and two Assemblywomen, Diana Richardson and Latrice Walker, in his bid to win the seat. The Progressive Democrats Political Association, a club run by Clarke’s mother and borough power broker Dr. Una Clarke, is also backing Edwards.bklyner.com