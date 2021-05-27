Cancel
Oil prices gain 1%, boosted by U.S. economic data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday, bolstered by strong U.S. economic data that offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. Brent rose 59 cents, 0.9%, to settle at $69.46 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 64 cents, or 1%, to settle at $66.85 a barrel.

U.S. stocks end up mixed in fresh economic data

New York, June 25 (Xinhua)-US stocks finished mixing on Friday as investors analyzed a large amount of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.02 points (0.69%) to 34,433.84. The S & P 500 rose 14.22 points (0.33%) to 4,280.71. The Nasdaq Composite fell 9.32 points (0.06%) to 14,360.39.
Prices on Azerbaijani oil rise

Jun. 26—The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, rose by 50 cents on June 25 compared to the previous price, reaching $76.77 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market. The price of Azeri LT FOB...
$74 oil is highest since October 2018

Crude futures enjoyed a strong week, rising four of five trading days amid rising demand, falling supplies and anticipation of the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange opened the week with a $2 jump Monday...
Oil Prices Set To Increase Due To A Tighter Market

The demand for oil is boosting the spot crude prices in all areas of the world. That is a clear trace that the physical oil market is nearing the recent rally of the paper market. Analysts reported that the increasing appetite for crude oil in Asia and tightening regional markets...
Oil rises for 5th week to highest since 2018 on strong demand

NEW YORK -Oil prices climbed to their highest since October 2018 on Friday, putting both benchmarks up for a fifth week in a row on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ will be cautious in returning more crude to the market from August. Brent futures rose 62 cents,...
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ adds to weekly gain as investors cheer U.S. inflation data

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie is on track to rise 1.4% * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.3% * Canadian 10-year yield eases about half a basis point to 1.410% TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and U.S. inflation data eased worries about the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2294 to the greenback, or 81.34 U.S. cents. It was on track to gain 1.4% for the week, after four consecutive weekly declines. Wall Street rose and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as underlying inflation in the United States rose at a slower-than-expected rate in May. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run. Last week, the central bank projected it would begin hiking interest rates in 2023 rather than 2024. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more supply to the market from August. U.S. crude prices were up 0.3% at $73.50 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year eased about half a basis point to 1.410% but held well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
Oil Futures Settle Higher On Demand Hopes

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday as optimism about outlook for energy demand outweighed concerns about possible excess supply in the market in the event of OPEC+ deciding to increase crude production. Thanks to the momentum in vaccine rollouts and the reopening of the economies in the U.S. and...
Oil set for profit in the 5th week in response to strong demand

New York — Both benchmarks for the fifth straight week, with oil prices rising on Friday, demand growth outpacing supply, and OPEC + producers expected to be cautious about returning more crude oil to the market from August. Got on track. Brent futures rose 51 cents (0.7%) to $ 76.07...
US Petroleum Data Show Healthy Demand, Making Oil Exports Less Lucrative

A sizable drain on inventories of commercial crude oil pointed to ongoing recovery in the U.S. economy, with increasing local prices likely to soon curtail oil exports, analysts told Zenger News. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, issues weekly data on Wednesday on inventory levels of...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Oil on track for fifth weekly gain on strong demand

LONDON -Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more supply to the market from August. Brent was up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.74 a barrel at...
Oil keeps climbing on tight supply outlook, eyes on OPEC+

MELBOURNE, June 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, heading for a fifth straight week of gains, with demand growth seen outstripping supply on bets that OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more output to the market from August. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8...
Oil Up, Investors Await Upcoming OPEC+ Meeting

Investing.com – Oil was up Friday morning in Asia, ending the week with small gains in an otherwise volatile session as investors await an upcoming Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) meeting. Brent oil futures inched up 0.03% to $75.58 by 1:11 AM ET (5:11 AM GMT)...
Oil prices continue to rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 236 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 131 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is unchanged from last week at...
Oil climbs to highest since 2018 on demand growth, OPEC+ caution

Oil prices climbed to their highest since October 2018 on Friday, putting both benchmarks up for a fifth week in a row on expectations that demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ will be cautious in returning more crude to the market from August onwards. Global benchmark Brent futures rose...
Global shares gain as infrastructure spending, jobs data boost

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes set fresh records on Thursday and European shares closed near all-time highs, fueled by supportive U.S. jobless claims data and a breakthrough in infrastructure spending talks in Washington. President Joe Biden on Thursday embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend hundreds of billions of...