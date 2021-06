Dean Smith has hailed Emi Martinez after an excellent debut season with Aston Villa following his move to the Midlands club from Arsenal last summer. Speaking to the press ahead of this week’s Premier League clash with Tottenham via Aston Villa’s official Twitter account, Smith lauded the impact Martinez has had on the club since his summer move from the Gunners, with BBC Sport reporting that the 28-year-old keeper signed for just £17m.