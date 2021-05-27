Cancel
Maple Grove, MN

Gov. Walz Announces Vaccine Incentives

By Peter Diamond
Cover picture for the articleGov. Tim Walz will announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota today. The next 100,000 people to seek vaccinations starting Memorial Day weekend until the end of June will be eligible to receive one out of nine incentives, that include free passes to state parks, Visa cards, tickets for the State Fair, Northwoods Baseball League games and amusement parks, and fishing licenses. The "Your Shot to Summer" vaccination campaign is closer to what states like Maine are doing with smaller giveaways, rather than Ohio's million-dollar jackpots.

