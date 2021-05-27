Howerton Appointed to NACo Working Group on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Durham, N.C. – The National Association of Counties (NACo) recently convened a new working group of county leaders to explore county efforts and initiatives related to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in local communities and to advise the organization on the best ways to expand resources and programming for county leaders. Durham County Commission Chair Brenda Howerton has been appointed to join this exploratory working group by Matt Chase, CEO/Executive Director of NACo.