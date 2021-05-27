Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham County, NC

Howerton Appointed to NACo Working Group on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

dconc.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurham, N.C. – The National Association of Counties (NACo) recently convened a new working group of county leaders to explore county efforts and initiatives related to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in local communities and to advise the organization on the best ways to expand resources and programming for county leaders. Durham County Commission Chair Brenda Howerton has been appointed to join this exploratory working group by Matt Chase, CEO/Executive Director of NACo.

www.dconc.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham County, NC
Government
County
Durham County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Program Director#Equity#Operations Director#National Policy#Durham County Commission#This Dei Working Group#Dei Working Group#Initiatives#County Leaders#County Efforts#Vibrant Communities#County Operations#Ceo Executive Director#Outcomes#County Officials#N C#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Durham County, NCheraldsun.com

Durham County manager’s supporters disappointed. Others ready to move on.

Former Durham County Commissioner Fred Foster says he pretty much knew five years ago that Thursday’s vote to oust County Manager Wendell Davis was inevitable. Foster and two other commissioners helped keep Davis in the position for five years by approving a contract that made it expensive for the incoming board majority to fire him without a clear reason.