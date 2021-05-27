Cancel
discovery+ (DISCA) Announces June Programming Slate

 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. discovery+ (NASDAQ: DISCA), the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc., today announced new and original programming that will be available in June. discovery+ will premiere new titles across genres including Pushing the Line, focusing on the extremes of a high intensity sport, true crime series Relentless, which documents a filmmaker and her involvement in the case of a missing young woman, as well as Too Large, following seven 400- to 800-pound people on a weight loss journey that will change their lives forever. Additionally, discovery+ is premiering new series with exciting names such as Bryan and Michael Voltaggio in Battle of the Brothers and Michelle Buteau in Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau executive produced by Queen Latifah.

