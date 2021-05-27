Rising hospital ransomware attacks could endanger patients, hit bottom lines hard, Moody's says
Ransomware attacks will continue among large providers for the foreseeable future, and "healthcare systems will need to deploy additional resources to thwart future cybersecurity breaches even as the pandemic continues to use up significant clinical, financial and strategic resources," according to a new report from Moody's Investors Service. The organization noted that nonprofit hospitals tend to spend less on IT security than the banking and utility sectors.www.healthcaredive.com