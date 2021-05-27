Rising hospital ransomware attacks could endanger patients, hit bottom lines hard, Moody's says

CISOs from Twitter, United Airlines and a Bain Capital partner discuss how to integrate security into all aspects of an organization at Rubrik's FORWARD conference Tuesday. There are higher incidents of ransomware because new threat models are emerging and bad actors are participating more frequently in ransomware as a service, said United Airlines VP and CISO Deneen DeFiore. "There is an evolution happening," said DeFiore, speaking during a data security panel at data management company Rubrik's FORWARD conference Tuesday. She said she believes there will be "ransomware extortion without encryption" in the future.