Sphere 3D Corp. Announces Closing of $7.9 Million Public Offering and Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the "Company" or "Sphere 3D") announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of 5,600,000 common shares at a price to the public of $1.25 per share. In addition, Sphere 3D granted to Maxim Group LLC a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 840,000 common shares, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 700,000 common shares. Gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses were approximately $7.9 million, inclusive of the overallotment.

www.streetinsider.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
