Sphere 3D Corp. Announces Closing of $7.9 Million Public Offering and Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI) ( "Harbor," "Harbor Custom HomesÂ®," or the "Company"), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 1,200,000 shares of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. Each share of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock will be accompanied by three warrants ("Warrants"), each Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock. Each share of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and accompanying three Warrants is being offered at a price of $25.00. The shares of Series A Preferred Stock and Warrants will be issued separately but can only be purchased together in this Offering. Harbor Custom HomesÂ® has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 180,000 additional Preferred Shares and/or 540,000 additional Warrants solely to cover over-allotments, if any.