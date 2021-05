This post was written by Ashley Kramer, chief product and marketing officer at Sisense. The CMO’s role has seen a big evolution over the past year. Deloitte’s 2021 Global Marketing Trends Report indicates that the role of marketing and CMOs has been elevated within the C-suite, with executives citing marketing and sales as one of the most important functional areas in the coming 12 months, second only to data and tech. In a rapidly changing competitive landscape, CMOs can use this moment to drive an analytics-first culture that re-imagines the role of data to increase revenue and grow the business.