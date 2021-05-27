Lions Hosting Former All-Pro Running Back to Visit: Report
The Detroit Lions already have plenty of running backs on the roster, but could they be looking for yet another upgrade to the position in the days ahead?. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. On Thursday, the Lions hosted free agent running back Todd Gurley to a visit. Interestingly enough, Gurley played with current Detroit quarterback Jared Goff with the Los Angeles Rams a few years back.heavy.com