Lions Hosting Former All-Pro Running Back to Visit: Report

A week after the 2021 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff offered his thoughts Thursday on the Lions moves, appreciating the fact they trust him behind center. It wasn’t quite clear before the draft whether the Lions would go the quarterback route, selecting a rookie to develop this year as part of the rebuild. Goff said he did get to speak with Lions leadership before the draft on what they had planned. Turns out, at least for now, Goff is the guy.