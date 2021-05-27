newsbreak-logo
Muhlenberg County, KY

James Sweeney, 83, of Muhlenberg County

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 3 days ago

Funeral services for 83-year old James Lawrence Sweeney, of the Rosewood Community in Muhlenberg County, will be Monday afternoon, May 30, at 1:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Greenbriar School House Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday morning. He is survived...

