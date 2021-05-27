James Sweeney, 83, of Muhlenberg County

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Caldwell; Hopkins; Lyon; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky Northern Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky Caldwell County in western Kentucky Lyon County in western Kentucky * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 445 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Madisonville, Princeton, Central City, Dawson Springs, Eddyville, Land Between The Lakes Area, Earlington, Nortonville, Mortons Gap, Olney, Farmersville, Cobb, Creswell, Graham, White Plains, Kuttawa, Fredonia, Grand Rivers, St. Charles and Bremen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED