Lake Race 2021 is coming up the first week of June. Another Lake Race Social is set for Wednesday, and this one’s going to be on the water. “It’s a social that will benefit the Lake Race and we’re looking forward to having a great time and a great turn out” says Captain Joe Harvey of Celebration Cruise in Lake Ozark, “We have over 100 seats in side, on Celebration one the bar is upstairs and on Celebration two the bar is downstairs so…plenty of seats, places to hang and lots of panoramic windows. So you’ll have a great time, even if the rain continues.”