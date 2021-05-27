‘Big Brother’s’ Rachel Reilly On Dealing With Online Bullying

When it comes to the most iconic Houseguests that have ever played Big Brother, most would agree Dr. Will Kirby is definitely in the Top 5. The Season 2 winner has been a longtime favorite within the fandom, and it's safe to say everybody would love to see him return the show at any point in the future, and probably in any capacity. Well, just such an idealized future may be on the way, as Kirby may have dropped a big hint that he's heading back to the house for the upcoming season.