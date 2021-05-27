‘Big Brother’s’ Rachel Reilly On Dealing With Online Bullying

“It’s difficult to get both sides and understand what each one wants,” says Jonna Hanberg to her daughter Christine while driving her car and engaging in an intense exchange. Jonna is the mother of Peter, born deaf and blind, and now a 30-year-old man, whose disability prevents him from leading an independent, normal life and massively affects those of the people closest to him. This struggle for understanding and the huge efforts made by the whole family to constantly serve as Peter’s “eyes” and “ears” are at the centre of Cille Hannibal’s new documentary, He’s My Brother, co-directed with Peter’s sister, Christine. The feature, awarded a Special Mention in the Nordic:Dox Award strand of CPH:DOX, is now taking part in DOK.fest Munich’s main competition.