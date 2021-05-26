More electric car mechanics needed, industry group warns
Fewer than 10 per cent of mechanics are qualified to repair electric cars, an industry body has warned as it calls for training before a ban on new petrol and diesel cars. The Institute of the Motor Industry said that just 6.5 per cent of 250,000 technicians repairing cars have qualifications proving their ability to fix electric and hybrid cars, which are equipped with high-voltage batteries and can be dangerous in inexpert hands.www.telegraph.co.uk