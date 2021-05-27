Japanese space company ispace aims to send landers to the moon

Monday morning update: NASA and its engineers have done it! They have flown a powered aircraft on another world for the first time. Shortly before 7 am ET (11:00 UTC), data came streaming to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory via a circuitous route: from the Ingenuity helicopter to the Perseverance rover, from there to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter above the red planet, across space to a large satellite dish in Madrid, Spain, and finally to the California-based facility.