Aerospace & Defense

Japanese space company ispace aims to send landers to the moon

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Space Agency selected three private Canadian companies, each with separate scientific missions, to ride the lander. Mission Control Space Services, Canadensys and NGC are the first companies to receive awards under the CSA’s Capability Demonstration program, part of the agency’s Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program. LEAP, unveiled by the Canadian government in February 2020, earmarks $150 million over five years to support in-space demonstrations and science missions from Canadian private industry.

techcrunch.com
