Hospitality management education is an applied discipline; it not only applies general business theories and concepts to the hospitality industry (Morrison & O’Gorman, 2008), but it also builds theory from industry examples (Hsu, Xiao & Chen, 2017; Khan, 2019) and as a result provides pragmatic and practical learnings for university students and executive education participants. As such, COVID-19’s impact on the hospitality industry since the pandemic began in early 2020 has not only necessitated changes to the way firms operate and compete, but will also require that academics reconsider the theoretical concepts (not just industry examples or pedagogical approaches) on which their courses are built.