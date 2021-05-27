Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi: People thought Komphela would bring us bad luck

The former Kaizer Chiefs tactician won his first ever PSL title on Wednesday after close to two decades coaching in the professional ranks. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is 'excited' Steve Komphela has proven his wrong critics who believed he carried some “bad luck” to Chloorkop, the same way Teko Modise also silenced his detractors when he arrived at the club from Orlando Pirates in January 2011.