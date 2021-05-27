Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi: People thought Komphela would bring us bad luck

By Michael Madyira
goal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Kaizer Chiefs tactician won his first ever PSL title on Wednesday after close to two decades coaching in the professional ranks. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is 'excited' Steve Komphela has proven his wrong critics who believed he carried some “bad luck” to Chloorkop, the same way Teko Modise also silenced his detractors when he arrived at the club from Orlando Pirates in January 2011.

www.goal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teko Modise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nedbank Cup#The League#Psl#Kaizer Chiefs#Mamelodi Sundowns Co#Orlando Pirates#Premier Soccer League#Iol#Telkom Charity Cups#Coach Pitso#Luck#Coaching#Major Trophies#Time#Stints#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Africa
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldgoal.com

Shalulile and Mamelodi Sundowns dominate 2020/21 PSL awards nominees

The Namibia international and his Masandawana teammate Zwane have been shortlisted for top accolades. Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane are among the Mamelodi Sundowns players to be nominated for the 2020/21 PSL awards. The list of nominations were announced on Wednesday with Masandawana on the verge of a record fourth...
Soccerchatsports.com

Jabu Mahlangu singles out reported Kaizer Chiefs target Ngcobo for praise against Mamelodi Sundowns

In a game of few chances, the home side's defence was impressive in terms of shutting out the 2020/21 league champions' usually potent attack. Former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu (Pule) singled out Swallows FC's two central defenders, Junaid Sait and Njabulo Ngcobo for special praise after the Birds' 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday evening.
Soccergoal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns Player Ratings vs SuperSport United: 9.5 for Modiba

GOALKEEPER - Denis Onyango. The 36-year-old shot-stopper wasn't able to register his 16th clean sheet of the season after conceding late on, but did make a series of big stops - notably from Bradley Grobler after an error from Brian Onyango. He had earlier been at fault for allowing Grobler...
Sportschatsports.com

Mngqithi: Dominance across the board underpins Mamelodi Sundowns success

The Brazilians head coach has explained why he believes the Pretoria heavyweights have added a fourth consecutive PSL crown. Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes that his side’s dominance across the board has underpinned their latest PSL title success. The Brazilians clinched the South African title on Wednesday evening...
Soccerchatsports.com

Mamelodi Sundowns have given captain Kekana a tough call to make

The game against the Birds came after Masandawana had secured the 2020/ 21 league championship by beating SuperSport United earlier this week. It was noticeable that Mamelodi Sundowns club captain Hlompho Kekana did not feature at all in the 0-0 draw against Swallows FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns: Five matches that decided the PSL title race

It was the Pretoria side's fourth consecutive league title and an 11th in all since the inception of the Premier Soccer League in the 1996/97 season. Mamelodi Sundowns showed there was no hangover in the post Pitso Mosimane era as they blasted the opposition aside to win the league championship with ease.
Soccergoal.com

How Mamelodi Sundowns could start against Swallows FC

GOALKEEPER - Kennedy Mweene. The 36-year-old has proved to be a reliable backup goalkeeper for Sundowns and he could return to the starting line-up with Denis Onyango having picked up an injury against SuperSport United on Wednesday. RIGHT-BACK - Thapelo Morena. The Randfontein-born player is expected to keep his place...
Soccergoal.com

Swallows v Mamelodi Sundowns Match Report, 29/05/2021

The Brazilians had wrapped up the league title on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over SuperSport United which gave them an unassailable lead at the summit. Swallows FC and 11-time PSL title-winning Mamelodi Sundowns played to a 0-0 draw at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday evening. The draw, Swallows’ 19...
Sportschatsports.com

Mosimane vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Brazilians seek court intervention over R8m dispute

The PSL champions have demanded that the Al Ahly coach refund them for the termination of a 48-month contract signed in 2020. Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have moved to a Johannesburg court to seek orders to force Pitso Mosimane to pay them nearly R8-million after he left the club four months into a four-year contract.
Soccergoal.com

Kaizer Chiefs winger Mashiane, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Shalulile scoop PSL monthly accolades

The league released the following statement on Thursday afternoon as the organisation announced the names of the winners. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena celebrated their league triumph by adding another accolade in their bag as they scooped the PSL Coach of the Month for May, while Brazilians new signing Peter Shalulile clinched the PSL Player of the Month.
Soccergoal.com

Five Mamelodi Sundowns signings who failed this season

The Brazilians made many changes this season and Goal takes a look at the players who failed to make a mark after arriving at Chloorkop. His signing towards the end of last season from Kaizer Chiefs drew much hype as former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane stressed that Maluleka is a big catch.