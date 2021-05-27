Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Secret deal for Navajo Nation to purchase Remington Arms exposed in new documents

By Brenda Norrell
indybay.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA secret deal for the Navajo Nation to purchase the bankrupt Remington Arms for $300 million during the pandemic in June, would have resulted in up to $10 million for a contracted firm. Documents obtained by Censored News reveal the secret deal promoted to the Navajo Budget and Finance Committee.

www.indybay.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remington Arms#The Navajo Nation#Lawsuits#Censored News#Navajo Nation Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Navajo, NMNavajo Times

Navajo Nation Pride returns with in-person and online events

Recent Shiprock High School graduate Devon Norberto said he plans to pursue political science in hopes that one day he can go into government and advocate for the LGBTQ2S+. On Saturday, in front of the Council Chamber, Norberto was one of two recipients of Navajo Nation’s Pride Nááts’íílid Rainbow Youth Scholarship. This award was one of the few events during the annual week-long Pride celebration mostly held live because of the pandemic.
Energy Industrynation.africa

MPs to vet power purchase deals in proposed law

Interestingly, some 8.24 billion Kwh procured directly from Kengen cost Kenya Power Sh40.92 billion. The National Assembly will have to approve all power-purchasing agreements entered between Kenya Power (KP) and private electricity producers if a new Bill becomes law.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden crackdown on 'rogue' gun dealers unlikely to stop violent crime

President Biden's pledged crackdown on "rogue" gun dealers is unlikely to put a dent in gun crime, only a tiny minority of which is committed with weapons bought from licensed dealers, according to federal statistics and studies on the subject. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced "zero tolerance" for gun...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Manchin must oppose Chipman for ATF head 

David Chipman, Joe Biden’s pick for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, supports measures that would turn tens of thousands of Sen. Joe Manchin’s constituents into felons overnight. For that reason alone, voting to confirm Chipman should be a non-starter for the West Virginia Democrat.
Societysoonerpolitics.org

The Washington Post's INSANE Infrastructure Racism Claim

LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day. http://bit.ly/2QA8RbN The Washington Post released a piece today title: "Traffic deaths increased during the pandemic. The toll fell more heavily on Black residents, report shows." Ben responds. Watch the full episode here: https://bit.ly/3d5vZv0 Watch full episodes of The Ben Shapiro Show here: https://bit.ly/3kKIgXt Discarded from Amazon's streaming service during Black History month (while Amazon was “amplifying black voices” all over their site), Created Equal is the true and controversial story of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Born poor in the segregated south, Thomas, a conservative, became one of the most influential justices despite attempts to smear his character during his confirmation. And while his voice can no longer be heard on Amazon, it can be here: at The Daily Wire. ‘Created Equal’ is available for streaming now on Daily Wire — you can become a Daily Wire member today by using discount code JUSTICE to get 20% off! JOIN: https://utm.io/udsv0 Michael Knowles’s new book, ’Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds,’ is available now wherever books are sold. Unpack the history of political correctness and what it means for our future when you grab your copy here: https://utm.io/udtMJ Connect with me on social media: Twitter — https://twitter.com/benshapiro Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/officialbenshapiro Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/officialbenshapiro/?hl=en Snapchat — https://story.snapchat.com/p/a2bc877d-b2ed-47f5-974b-854523bbcd25 #TheBenShapiroShow #News #Politics #DailyWire.
Congress & CourtsWGMD Radio

More Criminal Justice – Police Reform Bills Pass Del. House

Three more criminal justice and police-reform measures have passed in the House of Representatives, two of which developed out of last year’s Delaware Legislative Black Caucus Justice for All Agenda. Law enforcement would be required to electronically record any custodial interrogations involving an adult accused of a crime or a...
AdvocacyDaily Herald

Grant Provides Navajo Nation Veterans Permanent Housing

June 23, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Home Depot Foundation today announced it has invested more than $135,000 to turn COVID-19 shielding shelters into permanent housing for U.S. military veterans in the Navajo Nation. In partnership with the nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Efforts), the Foundation will construct 25 shielding structures to enable electricity and other amenities to provide permanent housing solutions for veterans and their families.
SocietyABC 33/40 News

Black Americans, women fueling surge of new gun sales

Gun sales have been going up since the start of the pandemic. Black Americans and women are fueling the surge, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The number of Black buyers went up 58 percent last year compared to 2019. "I think for the most part, we're getting guns...