By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOPERSTOWN – The village of Cooperstown will stop enforcing its mask mandate as it waits for the state to rescind Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders on the coronavirus pandemic. The village’s Board of Trustees debated the issue at the end of a three-hour meeting Monday, May 24, in the village...

www.allotsego.com
