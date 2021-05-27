Cancel
Public Health

Victorian COVID-19 lockdown set for a week

By Denise Bradley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants, pubs and cafes can provide takeaways only. In a statement, Merlino said: "It's clear more than ever, this virus isn't going away and vaccines are the only way we'll ever get back to normal". These are for food and supplies, authorised work, care and caregiving, exercise and getting vaccinated. "When we see a member become infected, nearly all the household is infected", he said.

