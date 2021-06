TREE CHECK: Now that hurricane season has begun, it’s time to check all of the larger trees in your landscape. A tree that is sickly, low in vigor and shows significant signs of rotten or decayed areas in the trunk or termite damage should be cut down if it poses a threat to buildings. Dead trees should definitely be removed. Also, look for any large dead branches in the tree. These should be removed, especially if they pose a threat to the house. Get needed work done now, and be sure to hire only arborists licensed by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.