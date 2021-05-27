newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic County Mom Kaitlin Law Dies At 27 After Lifelong Battle With Congenital Heart Defect

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNC1v_0aDbbODQ00
Beloved Atlantic County mother Kaitlin Law died May 10 after battling a lifelong congenital heart defect. She was 27. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Beloved Atlantic County mother Kaitlin Law died May 10 after battling a lifelong congenital heart defect. She was 27.

A resident of Ventnor, Law was born with a congenital heart disease and underwent open heart surgery when she was just a few days old, according to a GoFundMe created last month for her medical and final expenses.

“Anyone that knows Katie knows that she is truly one of a kind,” writes Law’s friend, Corinne, on the fundraiser.

“She is funny and can bring a smile to anyone’s face that meets her, she would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it, she is loyal and she is strong.”

Law had been in home hospice care “fighting for her life” after undergoing five more open heart surgeries, the fundraiser says.

“Katie may have been born with a ‘bad heart’ but she truly at her core has the BEST heart of anyone I know,” the fundraiser says. “To know Katie is to love Katie.”

Law is survived by her loving daughter, Kinsley; her mother, Toni; her brothers, Tony and John and many other relatives and close friends, her obituary says.

“As if Covid wasn’t enough of a strain this year this family now has to deal with another devastation,” reads the GoFundMe, which had garnered more than $8,200 as of Thursday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
102K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic County, NJ
Society
County
Atlantic County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congenital Heart Defect#Obituary#Heart Surgeries#Medical Care#Open Heart Surgery#Home Hospice Care#Funny#Face#Ventnor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

City Man Shot Dead Outside Paterson Shopping Center

Small minds will often wonder when someone is shot and killed in an inner city whether that person somehow had something to do with his or her own death. A chorus of voices rose this weekend, however, after word spread that the man known as “Rei” -- Ravel Trejo -- had been gunned down outside a city shopping center.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Florence Township Fire

One person died in a Burlington County house fire Friday night, officials said. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Broad Street in Florence just before 9:30 p.m., where flames shot through the second floor windows, police said. An unidentified resident was found dead as firefighters were knocking down...
Reading, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

74-Year-Old Man Dead In Reading Fire (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A 74-year-old man died in a Reading fire overnight, the Berks County Coroner announced. Eustaquio Torres Cruz was rescued from the building at 327 Linden St., after the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m., Acting Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach said. He was and rushed to a local hospital, where...
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man, 45, Admits Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Runaway Girl, Prosecutor Says

A 45-year-old man from Monmouth County has admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old runaway, authorities said. Elias Juarez-Hernandez of Freehold Borough, pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the girl after offering her a ride outside a 7-Eleven store. Juarez-Hernandez was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, according...