Senate Confirms Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as First Black Woman to Lead CMS

By Stacy M. Brown
washingtoninformer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate has confirmed Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The 55-44 vote this week makes Brooks-LaSure the first Black woman to lead CMS in its nearly six-decade history. The agency oversees Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). “During my career,...

www.washingtoninformer.com
