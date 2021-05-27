Wells Fargo Easing Arbitration Agreements with Customers
Wells Fargo is removing some restrictions from customer arbitration agreements in the what the firm claims is a bid for transparency. “With respect to arbitration, we are in the process of removing confidentiality restrictions in all types of customer arbitration agreements that have them, thereby increasing the transparency of the arbitration process,” Charles Scharf, CEO and president of Wells Fargo, said in a prepared statement ahead of his appearance yesterday before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.financialadvisoriq.com