Wells Fargo Easing Arbitration Agreements with Customers

financialadvisoriq.com
 14 days ago

Wells Fargo is removing some restrictions from customer arbitration agreements in the what the firm claims is a bid for transparency. “With respect to arbitration, we are in the process of removing confidentiality restrictions in all types of customer arbitration agreements that have them, thereby increasing the transparency of the arbitration process,” Charles Scharf, CEO and president of Wells Fargo, said in a prepared statement ahead of his appearance yesterday before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

financialadvisoriq.com
BusinessWashington Post

Amazon Explores Replacing JPMorgan in Credit-Card Tie-Up

Amazon.com Inc. is fielding bids to replace JPMorgan Chase & Co. as the issuer on its popular co-brand credit card as a fresh wave of competition for new card customers emerges. American Express Co. and Synchrony Financial are among those bidding on the portfolio, according to people with knowledge of...
Stockspulse2.com

WFC Stock Price: $60 Target By BofA Securities

The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a price target increase from $47 to $60 by BofA Securities. These are the details. The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a price target increase from $47 to $60 by BofA Securities. And BofA analyst Erika Najarian upgraded Wells Fargo from a “Neutral” rating to a “Buy” rating.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Wells Fargo Announces Revamped Credit Card Portfolio

Wells Fargo Announces Revamped Credit Card Portfolio. Wells Fargo has announced a revamp to its credit card lineup. The first new credit card will be launched in July. Wells Fargo will roll out a new Visa cards suite starting with the Active Cash Card. This is a no annual fee product with unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. It will be followed later this year by a low-APR card, Reflect, and the a new rewards card line in 2022.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

New Wells Fargo Card Offers $200 Bonus and Unlimited 2% Back

A high rewards rate and quality sign-up bonus gives this card a good showing. Although Wells Fargo has long held a solid share of the banking market, the issuer has struggled to appeal to the ever-growing credit card market -- especially in a crowded rewards card space. In fact, most serious discussions of the best rewards credit cards don't even reference the small range of Wells Fargo cards.
Businessbeincrypto.com

Goldman Sachs Invests in Blockdaemon’s $28 Million Series A Round

Blockdaemon has closed its Series A funding with $28 million from lead investor Greenspring Associates as well as receiving funding from Goldman Sachs Group. The New York based Blockdaemon creates and hosts the computer nodes that make up blockchain networks. Hence, they can be referred to as a blockchain backbone firm. In fact, they’re the leading independent blockchain infrastructure platform. Blockdaemon powers 25 million registered users across the platforms they work with.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Wells Fargo Settles Suit Over Iowa Mortgage Division Layoffs

Wells Fargo Bank NA settled a lawsuit by about two dozen former employees of an Iowa-based home mortgage division who say they were denied wages and severance after their 2018 layoffs, federal court papers show. The parties’ stipulation of dismissal, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern...
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

Goldman Sachs Is Betting on DeFi Infrastructure Firm Blockdaemon

Goldman Sachs has joined in on a sizable funding round to help blockchain firm Blockdaemon expand. It’s more evidence that the investment banking giant is warming up to cryptocurrency technology. The funding round raised $28 million from investors including venture capital firm Greenspring Associates, crypto lending platform BlockFi, boutique venture...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Things Wells Fargo's CEO Recently Said About the Bank's Dividend

Speaking recently at a conference, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) CEO Charlie Scharf touched on the bank's beaten-down quarterly dividend, which got reduced to just $0.10 per common share last year during the pandemic. The reduction was due in part to the bank's earnings struggles last year, as well as capital distribution restrictions put in place by the Federal Reserve. With those restrictions expected to soon expire, Wells Fargo will be able to raise its dividend back to a healthier level and repurchase shares at a higher level so long as it can pass annual stress testing.
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Banking snafu at Wells Fargo

A big boo and hiss to the folks at Wells Fargo for closing down the Powell branch and shipping all personnel to Cody. A telephone call to that branch unearthed the nugget that this is the new normal for the summer. This move very clearly demonstrates the value Wells Fargo places on the business transacted by Powell residents.
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Wells Fargo Powell location closed indefinitely

Wells Fargo has temporarily closed its Powell location, and the company has no date for when it will reopen. In a statement, the company said the closure is due to COVID-19-related staffing constraints and that the Powell branch will resume operations as soon as possible. In the meantime, Powell customers...
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

Wells Fargo To Release Three New Credit Cards In Coming Year

Bloomberg reports that Wells Fargo will be releasing three new credit cards soon:. We previously wrote about the new 2% cash back credit card called Active Wise which will launch soon on July 1, 2021. Later in 2021, there will be a second card with a low interest rate meant...
Credits & Loansjohnnyjet.com

Coming Soon: Wells Fargo Active Cash Card (2% Back, $200 Bonus)

I'm a freelance writer specializing in personal finance and travel credit card rewards. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page. If you’re...
Businessinvesting.com

JPMorgan appoints Goldman, Wells Fargo execs to lead growth equity arm

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) on Monday launched a new division in its asset management business that will give institutional and high-net-worth clients opportunities to invest in and lend to young, fast-growing companies. The group, called J.P. Morgan Private Capital, recruited Christopher Dawe from Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 497 WELLS FARGO FUNDS TRUST

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Each a “Fund”, together the “Funds”) Effective immediately, the following is added to the end of the section entitled “Management of the Fund”:. As previously announced on February 23,...
Businessvoonze.com

All roads to a Credit Suisse merger lead to UBS

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Credit Suisse’s new chairman, António Horta-Osório, is too busy to think about mergers. But its stock market crash suggests that an acquisition is not out of the question. All roads lead to UBS. Horta-Osório’s first job is to...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Huge Diversity Issue Hiding in Companies' Forced Arbitration Agreements

When it comes to issues like racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace, as well as service problems and contract disputes with corporations, millions of Americans are barred from suing companies in court. Instead, consumers and employees are forced to pursue a private dispute resolution method called arbitration. And it turns out that system can be even less diverse than the federal court system.