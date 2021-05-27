Wells Fargo Easing Arbitration Agreements with Customers

Speaking recently at a conference, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) CEO Charlie Scharf touched on the bank's beaten-down quarterly dividend, which got reduced to just $0.10 per common share last year during the pandemic. The reduction was due in part to the bank's earnings struggles last year, as well as capital distribution restrictions put in place by the Federal Reserve. With those restrictions expected to soon expire, Wells Fargo will be able to raise its dividend back to a healthier level and repurchase shares at a higher level so long as it can pass annual stress testing.