40 years 40k Giveaway!

Hi Addie and welcome to HJ! We’re so excited to chat with you about your new release, The Checklist!. The Checklist is a multicultural, contemporary rom-com that centers around Dylan Delacroix, a type-A, corporate consultant. She has a checklist for everything and a plan for her life. Her list of to-dos includes making partner at her firm and purchasing a condo in Texas with her boyfriend. Not on that list is dealing with her bohemian family and their longstanding feud with their straight-laced neighbors. However, that plan goes off the rails when she accidentally upstages her insecure boss. As punishment, her boss hands her a career-killing assignment to try and revive a struggling tech company. Worst of all, she is forced to return to Seattle and the semi-feral family she left behind. Once she is home, she is thrown back into her family chaos and immediately sent to negotiate a peace with the neighbors. Between an out-of-control client, her fizzling relationship, and her family, it is hard enough for Dylan to stay on track, but when she finds herself falling for the neighbors’ son, sticking to the plan becomes impossible. As pressure mounts, Dylan has to decide if she wants to keep checking things off of her list, or if she needs a new plan.