The Truth About Terry Crews' Career In The NFL

Terry Crews is a man of many talents. The "America's Got Talent" host began his career much differently than his peers, but he has worked his way up to be a well-known actor throughout the years. In addition to memorable roles in films like "Friday After Next," "White Chicks" and TV shows like "Everybody Hates Chris," Crews is perhaps best known for starring as Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on NBC's sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which was renewed for an eighth and final season in February, Deadline reported. The series will end in the 2021-22 season, but Crews shouldn't feel sad about the show coming to a close, as he's dealt with ups and downs throughout his career.